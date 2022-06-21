Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 4,662 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 36,872 shares.The stock last traded at $10.85 and had previously closed at $9.94.

The firm has a market cap of $602.39 million, a P/E ratio of 16.03 and a beta of -0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.98. The company has a quick ratio of 16.20, a current ratio of 16.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Get Vinci Partners Investments alerts:

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.08). Vinci Partners Investments had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 45.66%. The firm had revenue of $18.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.18 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.27%. Vinci Partners Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Vinci Partners Investments by 53.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,001,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,044,000 after acquiring an additional 349,329 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments in the first quarter valued at approximately $819,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments by 3.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.76% of the company’s stock.

About Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP)

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. Its portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients. The company also offers financial and strategic advisory services, focusing primarily on IPO advisory and mergers and acquisition transactions on the sell side or the buy side to entrepreneurs, corporate management teams, and/or boards of directors.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Partners Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci Partners Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.