Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Now Covered by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SPCE. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.15.

Shares of SPCE stock opened at $6.25 on Tuesday. Virgin Galactic has a 12 month low of $5.14 and a 12 month high of $57.51. The company has a quick ratio of 6.44, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.29. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 0.55.

Virgin Galactic ( NYSE:SPCE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.02). Virgin Galactic had a negative net margin of 8,758.29% and a negative return on equity of 41.32%. The company had revenue of $0.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.55) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3090.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Virgin Galactic will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPCE. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 101.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,491,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,539,000 after acquiring an additional 5,773,466 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the fourth quarter valued at $20,571,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the first quarter valued at $9,602,000. Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the first quarter valued at $7,637,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 6.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,484,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,709,000 after acquiring an additional 611,200 shares during the period. 29.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.

