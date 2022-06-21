Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK) Insider David Duffy Sells 6,572 Shares

Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK – Get Rating) insider David Duffy sold 6,572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 127 ($1.56), for a total value of £8,346.44 ($10,223.47).

Virgin Money UK stock traded up GBX 0.15 ($0.00) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 126.70 ($1.55). 9,408,597 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,041,210. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.83 billion and a PE ratio of 3.31. Virgin Money UK PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1.46 ($0.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 218.70 ($2.68). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 154.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 172.35.

Get Virgin Money UK alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 1.41%. This is an increase from Virgin Money UK’s previous dividend of $1.00. Virgin Money UK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.03%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 245 ($3.00) price target on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Virgin Money UK from GBX 200 ($2.45) to GBX 180 ($2.20) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.18) price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Virgin Money UK from GBX 245 ($3.00) to GBX 230 ($2.82) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 226.44 ($2.77).

Virgin Money UK Company Profile (Get Rating)

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; risk management; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance products.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Money UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Money UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.