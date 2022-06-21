Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.72

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.72 and traded as low as $11.21. Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund shares last traded at $11.31, with a volume of 13,769 shares.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.04.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th.
About Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ)
AllianzGI NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC and NFJ Investment Group LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NFJ)
- Two High Yields The Insiders Are Buying
- PEG Ratio Pegs These 3 Stocks as Long-Term Buys
- What To Buy Before The Q2 Earnings Season Kicks Off
- Target Is The Most Downgraded Stock You Can Buy Now
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Dividend Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Dividend Interest & Premium Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.