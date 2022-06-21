Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.72

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.72 and traded as low as $11.21. Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund shares last traded at $11.31, with a volume of 13,769 shares.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NFJ. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund during the first quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 9.1% during the first quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 11,633 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the last quarter.

About Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ)

AllianzGI NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC and NFJ Investment Group LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States.

