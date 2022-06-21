Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ – Get Rating) (TSE:VGZ)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.75. Vista Gold shares last traded at $0.74, with a volume of 1,399 shares traded.

Separately, Fundamental Research lowered their price target on shares of Vista Gold from $2.04 to $1.72 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

The company has a market cap of $87.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 1.45.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VGZ. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vista Gold by 191.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 15,677 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Vista Gold by 26.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 771,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 161,986 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vista Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Vista Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,086,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Vista Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 28.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vista Gold Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ)

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. Vista Gold Corp. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

