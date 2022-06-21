Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ – Get Rating) (TSE:VGZ) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.75. Vista Gold shares last traded at $0.74, with a volume of 1,399 shares traded.

Separately, Fundamental Research dropped their price target on Vista Gold from $2.04 to $1.72 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $87.34 million, a PE ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 1.45.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VGZ. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vista Gold by 191.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 15,677 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Vista Gold by 26.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 771,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 161,986 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vista Gold in the third quarter valued at about $176,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Vista Gold in the third quarter valued at about $1,086,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vista Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 28.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vista Gold Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ)

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. Vista Gold Corp. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

