Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.60.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VST. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vistra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Vistra from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

Get Vistra alerts:

NYSE VST opened at $22.42 on Tuesday. Vistra has a 52-week low of $16.51 and a 52-week high of $27.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68 and a beta of 0.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.177 dividend. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.95%.

In other news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $39,945,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,392,780 shares in the company, valued at $436,539,731.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian K. Ferraioli acquired 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.60 per share, with a total value of $142,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,380. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 58,238 shares of company stock valued at $1,380,112 and sold 4,383,255 shares valued at $112,730,782. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VST. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Vistra during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Vistra by 690.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 467,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,656,000 after purchasing an additional 408,777 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Vistra during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,407,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in Vistra by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 37,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its position in Vistra by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 419,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,553,000 after purchasing an additional 40,538 shares during the last quarter.

About Vistra (Get Rating)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.