Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 21,975 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 556,901 shares.The stock last traded at $8.00 and had previously closed at $7.35.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SEAT shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on Vivid Seats from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Benchmark decreased their price target on Vivid Seats from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Vivid Seats in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.86.

Get Vivid Seats alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.06.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEAT. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,150,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,121,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats during the fourth quarter valued at about $948,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,834,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats during the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. 56.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vivid Seats Company Profile (NASDAQ:SEAT)

Vivid Seats Inc operates as an online secondary marketplace for tickets in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for live sports, concerts, and theater shows, and other live events.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vivid Seats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivid Seats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.