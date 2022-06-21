Voice Assist (OTCMKTS:VSST) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.02

Voice Assist, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSST – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and traded as low as $0.01. Voice Assist shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 1,300 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.02.

Get Voice Assist alerts:

About Voice Assist (OTCMKTS:VSST)

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Voice Assist Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voice Assist and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.