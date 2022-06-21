Volex (LON:VLX) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $281.71

Volex plc (LON:VLX – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 281.71 ($3.45) and traded as low as GBX 233.50 ($2.86). Volex shares last traded at GBX 235.50 ($2.88), with a volume of 202,269 shares traded.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Volex from GBX 510 ($6.25) to GBX 440 ($5.39) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 256.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 281.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.46. The company has a market capitalization of £373.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60.
About Volex (LON:VLX)
Volex plc manufactures and supplies power products and cable assemblies in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company designs, manufactures, and sells power cords, duck heads, and related products to manufacturers of a range of electrical and electronic devices and appliances for use in laptops, PCs, tablets, printers, TVs, games consoles, power tools, kitchen appliances, and electric and autonomous vehicles.
