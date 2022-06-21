Vossloh (ETR:VOS) Given a €32.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Vossloh (ETR:VOS – Get Rating) has been given a €32.00 ($33.68) price objective by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 0.93% from the company’s current price.

VOS has been the subject of several other research reports. Warburg Research set a €45.00 ($47.37) target price on shares of Vossloh in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €51.00 ($53.68) target price on shares of Vossloh in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Get Vossloh alerts:

Shares of VOS traded up €0.50 ($0.53) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching €32.30 ($34.00). The stock had a trading volume of 8,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,937. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.15, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Vossloh has a 52-week low of €33.30 ($35.05) and a 52-week high of €49.45 ($52.05). The business’s fifty day moving average is €35.07 and its 200 day moving average is €39.50. The firm has a market cap of $567.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38.

Vossloh AG manufactures and markets rail infrastructure products and services worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, and Lifecycle Solutions. The Core Components division develops, produces, and markets rail fastening systems for light-rail, heavy-haul, and high-speed lines, as well as urban transport.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vossloh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vossloh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.