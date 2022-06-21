VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) CEO Purchases $23,700.00 in Stock

VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Rating) CEO Patrick M. Lavelle acquired 3,000 shares of VOXX International stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.90 per share, for a total transaction of $23,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,677,766. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ VOXX traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,776. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.76. VOXX International Co. has a 52 week low of $5.85 and a 52 week high of $14.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.62. The stock has a market cap of $196.28 million, a P/E ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 1.31.

Get VOXX International alerts:

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. VOXX International had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $163.88 million during the quarter.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VOXX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VOXX International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of VOXX International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of VOXX International to $20.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in shares of VOXX International by 157.6% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 36,764 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 22,492 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of VOXX International by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 45,554 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 15,372 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of VOXX International by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 64,190 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of VOXX International by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 851,516 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,490,000 after buying an additional 73,945 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of VOXX International by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 191,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

About VOXX International (Get Rating)

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment products, including overhead, seat-back, and headrest systems; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; satellite radios comprising plug and play, and direct connect models; smart phone telematics applications; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; mobile interface modules; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for VOXX International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VOXX International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.