VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) Director Acquires $41,250.00 in Stock

VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Rating) Director Beat Kahli bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.25 per share, for a total transaction of $41,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,565,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,661,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Beat Kahli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 15th, Beat Kahli bought 5,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.39 per share, for a total transaction of $41,950.00.

On Monday, June 13th, Beat Kahli bought 5,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.73 per share, for a total transaction of $43,650.00.

On Friday, June 10th, Beat Kahli bought 20,606 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.96 per share, for a total transaction of $184,629.76.

On Wednesday, June 8th, Beat Kahli bought 6,783 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.11 per share, for a total transaction of $61,793.13.

On Monday, June 6th, Beat Kahli bought 5,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.42 per share, for a total transaction of $42,100.00.

On Thursday, June 2nd, Beat Kahli acquired 9,999 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.24 per share, with a total value of $82,391.76.

On Tuesday, May 31st, Beat Kahli acquired 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.36 per share, with a total value of $83,600.00.

On Friday, May 27th, Beat Kahli acquired 8,701 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.36 per share, with a total value of $72,740.36.

On Wednesday, May 25th, Beat Kahli acquired 18,819 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.65 per share, with a total value of $143,965.35.

On Monday, May 23rd, Beat Kahli acquired 19,855 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.49 per share, with a total value of $148,713.95.

Shares of VOXX stock opened at $7.98 on Tuesday. VOXX International Co. has a 12 month low of $5.85 and a 12 month high of $14.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.62.

VOXX International ( NASDAQ:VOXX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $163.88 million during the quarter. VOXX International had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 5.68%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VOXX. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of VOXX International by 15.0% in the first quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. now owns 2,326,470 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $23,195,000 after purchasing an additional 303,411 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of VOXX International by 185.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 122,786 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 79,800 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of VOXX International by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 175,635 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 75,300 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of VOXX International by 9.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 851,516 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,490,000 after acquiring an additional 73,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE boosted its position in shares of VOXX International by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 2,023,059 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $20,575,000 after acquiring an additional 69,749 shares during the last quarter. 58.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of VOXX International to $20.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VOXX International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of VOXX International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st.

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment products; satellite radios; smart phone telematics applications; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; mobile interface modules; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.

