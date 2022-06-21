Voyager Digital (TSE:VOYG) Shares Up 19.7%

Voyager Digital Ltd. (TSE:VOYG – Get Rating) shot up 19.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.65 and last traded at C$1.64. 374,005 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 763,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.37.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VOYG. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Voyager Digital in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$16.00 target price on shares of Voyager Digital in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$15.00 target price on shares of Voyager Digital in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.03. The company has a market cap of C$314.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98.

Voyager Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a crypto asset brokerage firm primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates a digital platform that enables users to buy and sell crypto assets across multiple centralized marketplaces in one account. The company was formerly known as Voyager Digital (Canada) Ltd.

