Voyager Digital (TSE:VOYG) Shares Up 19.7%

Voyager Digital Ltd. (TSE:VOYG – Get Rating) shot up 19.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.65 and last traded at C$1.64. 374,005 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 763,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.37.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VOYG. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Voyager Digital in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$16.00 target price on shares of Voyager Digital in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$15.00 target price on shares of Voyager Digital in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.03. The company has a market cap of C$314.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98.
Voyager Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a crypto asset brokerage firm primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates a digital platform that enables users to buy and sell crypto assets across multiple centralized marketplaces in one account. The company was formerly known as Voyager Digital (Canada) Ltd.
Featured Articles
- Should Silver Stocks Be A Part Of Your Portfolio?
- ABM Industries, A Clean Play For Dirty Economic Times
- Don’t Get Too Bullish On Lennar Even Though It’s A Good Buy
- Dividend-Paying Midstream Oil Companies That Could Help You The Mitigate Market Volatility
- Two Defensive Stocks To Get Aggressive With
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.