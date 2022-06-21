W.W. Grainger (GWW) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

W.W. Grainger (NYSE: GWW) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

6/16/2022 – W.W. Grainger was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/8/2022 – W.W. Grainger was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

5/31/2022 – W.W. Grainger had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $474.00 to $449.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

5/31/2022 – W.W. Grainger was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/12/2022 – W.W. Grainger was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

5/2/2022 – W.W. Grainger had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $510.00 to $565.00.

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $442.09 on Tuesday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $391.16 and a 1 year high of $529.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $485.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $493.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.16 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 53.07%. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 26.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $1.72 dividend. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 30.67%.

In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 12,266 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.83, for a total transaction of $5,995,988.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,629,841.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John L. Howard sold 1,732 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.24, for a total value of $882,003.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,473,539.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,762 shares of company stock valued at $7,252,245 in the last three months. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GWW. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

