Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Director Dana L. Schmaltz Purchases 1,000 Shares

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) Director Dana L. Schmaltz purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $90.16 per share, for a total transaction of $90,160.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 69,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,296,323.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

WD stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.19. The stock had a trading volume of 141,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,271. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.78. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.20 and a 1-year high of $156.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 160.37, a quick ratio of 160.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.42. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The firm had revenue of $319.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.30%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $191.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walker & Dunlop currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 2.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 23,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Conversant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 1.9% during the first quarter. Conversant Capital LLC now owns 218,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the first quarter worth about $279,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the first quarter worth about $283,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 128.1% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 8,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.61% of the company’s stock.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

