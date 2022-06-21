Warburg Research Analysts Give Zalando (FRA:ZAL) a €80.00 Price Target

Zalando (FRA:ZAL – Get Rating) has been given a €80.00 ($84.21) price objective by analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 209.00% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €76.00 ($80.00) price target on Zalando in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €77.00 ($81.05) target price on Zalando in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Baader Bank set a €41.00 ($43.16) target price on Zalando in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €35.00 ($36.84) target price on Zalando in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €60.00 ($63.16) target price on Zalando in a research report on Monday.

Shares of ZAL traded up €0.18 ($0.19) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching €25.89 ($27.25). The stock had a trading volume of 1,181,932 shares. Zalando has a 12 month low of €36.33 ($38.24) and a 12 month high of €49.86 ($52.48). The company’s 50-day moving average is €36.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is €52.72.

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

