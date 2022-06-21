Waterloo Brewing (OTCMKTS:BIBLF) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3.70

Waterloo Brewing Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIBLF – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.70 and traded as low as $3.00. Waterloo Brewing shares last traded at $3.00, with a volume of 200 shares.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Waterloo Brewing from C$9.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.70 and a 200 day moving average of $4.15.

Waterloo Brewing Ltd. engages in the production, distribution, and sale of alcohol-based products. It produces, sells, markets, and distributes bottled, canned, and draft premium beer under the Waterloo brand name; and value beer under the Laker and Red Cap brands. The company also produces, sells, and markets vodka-based coolers and ciders under the Seagram trademark; beer under the LandShark brand name; and coolers under the Margaritaville trademark.

