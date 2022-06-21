Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) Director Purchases $20,382,111.80 in Stock

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Rating) Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 9,480,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.15 per share, for a total transaction of $20,382,111.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,202,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,984,319.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Wave Life Sciences stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.06. The stock had a trading volume of 472,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,094. Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has a 12 month low of $1.16 and a 12 month high of $7.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.34.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WVE. StockNews.com began coverage on Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Wave Life Sciences from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 309.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 5,591 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 227.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,449 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Wave Life Sciences by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Wave Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Wave Life Sciences by 24.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 3,352 shares during the period. 78.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. It is developing oligonucleotides target ribonucleic acid to reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or restore the production of functional proteins, or modulate protein expression.

