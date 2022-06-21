Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) Director Purchases $20,382,111.80 in Stock

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Rating) Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 9,480,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.15 per share, for a total transaction of $20,382,111.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,202,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,984,319.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Wave Life Sciences stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.06. The stock had a trading volume of 472,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,094. Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has a 12 month low of $1.16 and a 12 month high of $7.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.34.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WVE. StockNews.com began coverage on Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Wave Life Sciences from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th.
Wave Life Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. It is developing oligonucleotides target ribonucleic acid to reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or restore the production of functional proteins, or modulate protein expression.
