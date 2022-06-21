Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) Trading Down 4.5%

Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $26.55 and last traded at $26.68. 26,566 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 702,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.95.

WFRD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.

Get Weatherford International alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion and a PE ratio of -4.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.46.

Weatherford International ( NASDAQ:WFRD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $938.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $933.00 million. Weatherford International had a negative return on equity of 36.94% and a negative net margin of 11.04%. Analysts forecast that Weatherford International plc will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Weatherford International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Weatherford International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Weatherford International in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Weatherford International during the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Weatherford International by 1,423.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 5,636 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

About Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. It offers artificial lift systems, including reciprocating rod, progressing cavity pumping, gas, hydraulic, plunger, and hybrid lift systems, as well as related automation and control systems; pressure pumping and reservoir stimulation services, such as acidizing, fracturing, cementing, and coiled-tubing intervention; and drill stem test tools, surface well testing, and multiphase flow measurement services.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Weatherford International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weatherford International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.