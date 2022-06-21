Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Campbell Soup (CPB)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE: CPB) recently:

6/13/2022 – Campbell Soup had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $45.00 to $47.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/9/2022 – Campbell Soup had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $46.00 to $50.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/9/2022 – Campbell Soup had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG to $43.00.

6/9/2022 – Campbell Soup had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to $46.00.

6/9/2022 – Campbell Soup had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $47.00 to $49.00.

6/9/2022 – Campbell Soup had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $46.00 to $48.00.

6/1/2022 – Campbell Soup had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $46.00 to $47.00.

5/14/2022 – Campbell Soup was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/6/2022 – Campbell Soup was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/27/2022 – Campbell Soup was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of CPB opened at $45.39 on Tuesday. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $39.76 and a 52-week high of $51.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.12. The stock has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.40.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 26.07%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 47.28%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 21,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 12.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 0.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 27,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.