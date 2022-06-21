Wells Fargo & Company Trims Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Target Price to $20.00

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.05% from the stock’s previous close.

NWL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

NASDAQ:NWL traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.34. 74,622 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,927,568. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.71. Newell Brands has a 52-week low of $17.40 and a 52-week high of $27.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.33.

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 19.95%. Newell Brands’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Newell Brands will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,405,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,913,000 after acquiring an additional 669,232 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 65,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 25,963 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 23,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 205,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,408,000 after buying an additional 42,977 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,353,000. 84.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Newell Brands (Get Rating)

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.