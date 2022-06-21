Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $99.00.

WELL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Welltower from $97.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Welltower from $95.50 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Evercore ISI set a $99.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th.

NYSE:WELL opened at $77.65 on Tuesday. Welltower has a 1-year low of $76.56 and a 1-year high of $99.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.64.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.68). Welltower had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Welltower will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 325.34%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 148.3% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 97.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Welltower in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

