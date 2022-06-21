Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.84-$0.87 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $77.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.25 billion, a PE ratio of 103.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.64. Welltower has a 12 month low of $76.56 and a 12 month high of $99.43.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.68). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 1.81%. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Welltower will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 325.34%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Welltower from $103.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com cut Welltower from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Welltower from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Evercore ISI set a $99.00 target price on Welltower in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Welltower from $95.50 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $99.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WELL. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 1st quarter worth $207,000. 93.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

