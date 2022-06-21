WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.67.

WSBC has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley reduced their price objective on WesBanco from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on WesBanco in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered WesBanco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

In other news, CEO Todd Clossin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total transaction of $161,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,184,569.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total transaction of $68,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,615 shares in the company, valued at $906,240.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $295,340. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WesBanco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in WesBanco by 293.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WesBanco during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of WesBanco by 414.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in WesBanco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WSBC opened at $31.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. WesBanco has a twelve month low of $30.21 and a twelve month high of $38.37.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. WesBanco had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 35.42%. The firm had revenue of $138.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.13 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that WesBanco will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. WesBanco’s payout ratio is 43.17%.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

