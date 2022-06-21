Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Price Target Cut to $150.00

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $162.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 50.95% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on WLK. Citigroup lowered shares of Westlake from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Westlake from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Westlake from $167.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Westlake from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Westlake from $140.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Westlake currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.08.
Shares of WLK opened at $99.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.12. Westlake has a twelve month low of $78.06 and a twelve month high of $141.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.73. The firm has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.09, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.18.
In related news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 14,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.47, for a total transaction of $1,867,863.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,525,156.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.17, for a total transaction of $751,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,614 shares of company stock worth $14,000,359 over the last 90 days. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Westlake in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Westlake in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Westlake in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Westlake by 113.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 303 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Westlake in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000.
About Westlake (Get Rating)
Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Westlake (WLK)
- Quest Diagnostic Stock is Ready to Move Higher
- Chewy Stock is Not All Bark and No Bite
- Cracks Form In Adobe’s Growth Outlook
- MarketBeat Podcast: How To Navigate The Market Downturn Like A Pro
- PEG Ratio Pegs These 3 Stocks as Long-Term Buys
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.