Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Price Target Cut to $150.00

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $162.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 50.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on WLK. Citigroup lowered shares of Westlake from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Westlake from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Westlake from $167.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Westlake from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Westlake from $140.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Westlake currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.08.

Shares of WLK opened at $99.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.12. Westlake has a twelve month low of $78.06 and a twelve month high of $141.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.73. The firm has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.09, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.18.

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Westlake had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 30.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Westlake will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 14,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.47, for a total transaction of $1,867,863.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,525,156.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.17, for a total transaction of $751,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,614 shares of company stock worth $14,000,359 over the last 90 days. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Westlake in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Westlake in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Westlake in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Westlake by 113.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 303 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Westlake in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

