WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WRK shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of WestRock from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of WestRock from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of WestRock from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of WestRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

In related news, insider Thomas Stigers sold 15,000 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $751,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,034 shares in the company, valued at $4,410,503.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in WestRock during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 634.2% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WestRock during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of WestRock during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WestRock in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WestRock stock opened at $41.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.38. WestRock has a 1 year low of $40.30 and a 1 year high of $54.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.16. WestRock had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that WestRock will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.78%.

WestRock announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 5th that allows the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

