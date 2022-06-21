Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.28

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.28 and traded as high as $2.34. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at $2.34, with a volume of 62,500 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $22.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 2.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.07.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eidelman Virant Capital grew its stake in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 1.3% during the first quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 689,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 9,097 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust during the second quarter worth about $77,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 34.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 64,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 16,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 132.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 152,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 86,700 shares during the last quarter. 53.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc (NASDAQ: WHLR ) is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment company focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

