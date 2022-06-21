Whitbread (LON:WTB) Given New GBX 3,910 Price Target at Citigroup

Whitbread (LON:WTBGet Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Citigroup from GBX 3,770 ($46.18) to GBX 3,910 ($47.89) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 47.55% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,800 ($46.55) target price on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Whitbread from GBX 2,561 ($31.37) to GBX 4,000 ($49.00) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,815.71 ($46.74).

Shares of LON WTB opened at GBX 2,650 ($32.46) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.95. Whitbread has a 52 week low of GBX 2,384 ($29.20) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,649.99 ($44.71). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,726.51 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,858.96. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.08.

In other Whitbread news, insider Fumbi Chima acquired 789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,643 ($32.37) per share, for a total transaction of £20,853.27 ($25,542.96). Also, insider Hemant Patel sold 1,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,717 ($33.28), for a total transaction of £35,837.23 ($43,896.66).

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 841 hotels with 82,286 rooms in the United Kingdom; 10 hotels in the Middle East; and 35 hotels with 5,875 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands.

