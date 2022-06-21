Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Price Target Increased to GBX 3,910 by Analysts at Citigroup

Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Citigroup from GBX 3,770 ($46.18) to GBX 3,910 ($47.89) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on WTBDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Whitbread from GBX 4,000 ($49.00) to GBX 4,150 ($50.83) in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Whitbread from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered their target price on Whitbread from GBX 3,620 ($44.34) to GBX 2,790 ($34.17) in a research report on Thursday, June 16th.

Get Whitbread alerts:

Shares of WTBDY traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.11. The stock had a trading volume of 182,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,472. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.49. Whitbread has a twelve month low of $7.65 and a twelve month high of $12.12.

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 841 hotels with 82,286 rooms in the United Kingdom; 10 hotels in the Middle East; and 35 hotels with 5,875 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Whitbread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitbread and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.