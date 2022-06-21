Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Price Target Increased to GBX 3,910 by Analysts at Citigroup

Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Citigroup from GBX 3,770 ($46.18) to GBX 3,910 ($47.89) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on WTBDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Whitbread from GBX 4,000 ($49.00) to GBX 4,150 ($50.83) in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Whitbread from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered their target price on Whitbread from GBX 3,620 ($44.34) to GBX 2,790 ($34.17) in a research report on Thursday, June 16th.
Shares of WTBDY traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.11. The stock had a trading volume of 182,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,472. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.49. Whitbread has a twelve month low of $7.65 and a twelve month high of $12.12.
Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 841 hotels with 82,286 rooms in the United Kingdom; 10 hotels in the Middle East; and 35 hotels with 5,875 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands.
