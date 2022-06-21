White Gold (CVE:WGO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.44

White Gold Corp. (CVE:WGO – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.44 and last traded at C$0.44, with a volume of 36800 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.47.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of White Gold from C$2.70 to C$2.45 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.
The firm has a market cap of C$65.82 million and a P/E ratio of -47.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.63.
About White Gold (CVE:WGO)
White Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Golden Saddle and Arc deposits in the White Gold property located in Dawson City, Yukon. It owns a portfolio of 17,584 quartz claims across 30 properties covering approximately 3,49,824 hectares located in the Yukon's White Gold District in Canada.
