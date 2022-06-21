Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Price Target Cut to $70.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential downside of 8.62% from the company’s previous close.

WING has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet downgraded Wingstop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Cowen cut their target price on Wingstop from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Wingstop from $100.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on Wingstop from $125.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Wingstop to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wingstop has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.59.

WING stock opened at $76.60 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.84, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.42. Wingstop has a 1-year low of $67.67 and a 1-year high of $187.35.

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $76.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.16 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 13.25% and a negative return on equity of 10.89%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Wingstop will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Wingstop during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 821 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Wingstop by 20.2% in the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,254 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Wingstop by 641.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 897 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the first quarter valued at $164,000.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

