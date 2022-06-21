Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday.

WIT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Nomura cut Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. CLSA raised Wipro from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Macquarie raised Wipro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Wipro from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wipro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.70.

Shares of WIT traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.21. 817,078 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,437,289. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.46. The company has a market cap of $28.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Wipro has a 1 year low of $5.18 and a 1 year high of $9.96.

Wipro ( NYSE:WIT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Wipro had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 19.33%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wipro will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wipro by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,033,590 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $123,618,000 after purchasing an additional 509,102 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Wipro by 1.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,370,638 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $79,953,000 after purchasing an additional 134,870 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wipro by 29.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,657,490 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $66,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962,931 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Wipro by 243.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,895,772 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Wipro by 347.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,830,060 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,531,000 after buying an additional 2,974,757 shares during the period. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wipro Limited operates as information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

