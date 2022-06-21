WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSE) Stock Price Up 0.7%

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSE – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.22 and last traded at $28.22. Approximately 3,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 12,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.02.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.45.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTSE. Fermata Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 14,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 6,880 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund by 10.9% in the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 797,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,119,000 after acquiring an additional 78,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund by 56.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 107,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,518,000 after acquiring an additional 38,925 shares during the last quarter.

