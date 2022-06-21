WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSE) Trading 0.7% Higher

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSE – Get Rating) traded up 0.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.22 and last traded at $28.22. 3,300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 12,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.02.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.45.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fermata Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund by 88.2% in the 4th quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 14,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 6,880 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 107,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after buying an additional 38,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 797,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,119,000 after purchasing an additional 78,462 shares during the last quarter.

