WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSI) Stock Price Down 0.3%

WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSI – Get Rating) fell 0.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $30.75 and last traded at $30.75. 4,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 38,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.83.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.73.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund by 192.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 75,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 49,611 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund by 388.6% during the 4th quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 59,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 47,224 shares in the last quarter.

