WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSI) Trading Down 0.3%

WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSI – Get Rating) traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $30.75 and last traded at $30.75. 4,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 38,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.83.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.73.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTSI. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund by 192.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 75,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after buying an additional 49,611 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund by 388.6% in the fourth quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 59,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after buying an additional 47,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund by 55.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter.

