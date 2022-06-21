WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) Director Justin Hartfield Sells 10,093 Shares

WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) Director Justin Hartfield sold 10,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.66, for a total value of $47,033.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,104.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

WM Technology stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.66. 1,362,051 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 839,876. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.84. The firm has a market cap of $633.30 million, a PE ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 0.26. WM Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.22 and a 12-month high of $20.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of WM Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,636,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WM Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of WM Technology by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 5,825 shares during the period. Isomer Partners LP raised its position in shares of WM Technology by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Isomer Partners LP now owns 192,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 42,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of WM Technology by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 36,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 15,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on WM Technology from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on WM Technology from $21.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on WM Technology from $6.25 to $7.65 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.64.

WM Technology, Inc provides ecommerce and compliance software solutions to retailers and brands in cannabis market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Weedmaps marketplace that allows cannabis users to search for and browse cannabis products from retailers and brands, and reserve products from local retailers; and information on the cannabis plant, and the industry and advocate related services for legalization.

