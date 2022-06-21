Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.44.

A number of brokerages have commented on WWW. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wolverine World Wide in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. CL King lowered their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 12.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,925,951 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $66,010,000 after buying an additional 316,813 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the first quarter valued at about $16,264,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the first quarter valued at about $1,305,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 3.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,822,871 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $63,963,000 after purchasing an additional 93,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Wolverine World Wide by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 278,429 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WWW opened at $19.25 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.66 and a 200-day moving average of $23.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.96 and a beta of 1.76. Wolverine World Wide has a 1 year low of $16.65 and a 1 year high of $38.07.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The textile maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $614.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.12 million. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 27.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is presently 85.11%.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

