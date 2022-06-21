Woodside Energy Group (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $22.47

Woodside Energy Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.47 and traded as high as $23.71. Woodside Energy Group shares last traded at $21.41, with a volume of 1,580,537 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.47 and a 200 day moving average of $20.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WOPEY. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 34.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,273 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at $237,000.

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Asia, Canada, Africa, and internationally. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Greater Browse, Greater Sunrise, Greater Pluto, Greater Exmouth, North West Shelf, Wheatstone, Julimar-Brunello, Canada, Senegal, Greater Scarborough, and Myanmar projects.

