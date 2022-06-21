Workspace Group (LON:WKP) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $735.06

Shares of Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 735.06 ($9.00) and traded as low as GBX 629 ($7.70). Workspace Group shares last traded at GBX 629 ($7.70), with a volume of 250,536 shares.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 980 ($12.00) target price on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($9.80) price target on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($12.25) price target on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 910 ($11.15).
The company has a market cap of £1.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.81, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 675.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 735.06.
In other news, insider Stephen Hubbard acquired 17,860 shares of Workspace Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 649 ($7.95) per share, with a total value of £115,911.40 ($141,978.69).
About Workspace Group (LON:WKP)
Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.
