World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.78.

A number of brokerages have commented on WWE. Barclays increased their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Guggenheim increased their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $58.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th.

In other news, insider Kevin Dunn sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total transaction of $1,000,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 271,171 shares in the company, valued at $18,087,105.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bradley Blum sold 9,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total value of $589,372.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,957,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,927,000 after buying an additional 335,864 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 18.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,817,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,258,000 after buying an additional 282,695 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 3.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,174,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,367,000 after buying an additional 38,145 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $70,536,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 116.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 900,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,433,000 after buying an additional 484,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WWE opened at $62.51 on Tuesday. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 52 week low of $46.81 and a 52 week high of $68.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.03.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $333.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.70 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 53.60% and a net margin of 17.40%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.08%.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

