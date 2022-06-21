Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on XNCR. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Xencor in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Xencor from $66.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Xencor from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Xencor from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xencor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.33.

Get Xencor alerts:

NASDAQ XNCR traded up $1.64 on Monday, hitting $23.02. 27,607 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,213. Xencor has a 1-year low of $19.35 and a 1-year high of $43.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.81.

Xencor ( NASDAQ:XNCR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $1.09. Xencor had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $85.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 152.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Xencor will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xencor by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 442,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,772,000 after purchasing an additional 7,778 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in Xencor by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 98,213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after buying an additional 4,557 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Xencor in the fourth quarter valued at about $282,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Xencor by 7.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 576,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,814,000 after buying an additional 40,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Xencor in the fourth quarter valued at about $560,000. 98.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Xencor (Get Rating)

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.