XP Factory (LON:XPF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $21.00

XP Factory Plc (LON:XPF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 21 ($0.26) and last traded at GBX 21 ($0.26), with a volume of 226805 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 22.25 ($0.27).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of XP Factory in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Get XP Factory alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 26.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £31.58 million and a P/E ratio of -24.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.10, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

XP Factory Plc provides live escape the room experiences in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company develops and operates a network of franchised, licensed, and owner-operated branches and offsite escape the room type games that are physical adventure games in which players are locked in a themed room and have to find clues and solve puzzles in order to escape against a countdown clock.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for XP Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XP Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.