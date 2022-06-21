XP Power (LON:XPP) Hits New 52-Week Low at $2,860.00

XP Power Limited (LON:XPP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2,860 ($35.03) and last traded at GBX 2,890 ($35.40), with a volume of 6508 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,930 ($35.89).

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on XP Power from GBX 5,600 ($68.59) to GBX 4,020 ($49.24) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

Get XP Power alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.19, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of £570.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,261.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 4,048.31.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 18 ($0.22) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a yield of 0.51%. XP Power’s payout ratio is currently 0.83%.

About XP Power (LON:XPP)

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, designs and manufactures power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high voltage DC-DC converters, high voltage AC-DC power supplies, RF power systems, EMI filters, custom power supplies, and 3 phase power sources.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for XP Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XP Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.