XP Power (LON:XPP) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4,048.31

XP Power Limited (LON:XPP – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,048.31 ($49.59) and traded as low as GBX 2,930 ($35.89). XP Power shares last traded at GBX 2,930 ($35.89), with a volume of 22,380 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of XP Power from GBX 5,600 ($68.59) to GBX 4,020 ($49.24) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,261.15 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 4,048.31. The company has a market cap of £578.24 million and a P/E ratio of 25.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 2.48.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a GBX 18 ($0.22) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. XP Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.83%.

About XP Power (LON:XPP)

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, designs and manufactures power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high voltage DC-DC converters, high voltage AC-DC power supplies, RF power systems, EMI filters, custom power supplies, and 3 phase power sources.

