XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Price Target Raised to $51.59

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Citigroup from $36.70 to $51.59 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 83.14% from the company’s current price.

XPEV has been the topic of several other reports. CLSA assumed coverage on XPeng in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on XPeng from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. initiated coverage on XPeng in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.60 price objective for the company. HSBC started coverage on XPeng in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on XPeng in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.20 price target on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.97.

Shares of NYSE XPEV opened at $28.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.08 and a beta of 5.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.65. XPeng has a 52 week low of $18.01 and a 52 week high of $56.45.

XPeng ( NYSE:XPEV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter. XPeng had a negative net margin of 22.63% and a negative return on equity of 14.59%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that XPeng will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in XPeng during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPeng in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of XPeng in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of XPeng by 213.3% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of XPeng in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. 27.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and smart electric vehicles and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.

