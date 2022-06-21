Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.91.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AUY. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Yamana Gold to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$10.50 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.25 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

NYSE AUY opened at $5.18 on Tuesday. Yamana Gold has a twelve month low of $3.70 and a twelve month high of $6.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.53 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.93.

Yamana Gold ( NYSE:AUY Get Rating ) (TSE:YRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $441.90 million during the quarter. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 6.28%. On average, research analysts forecast that Yamana Gold will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Yamana Gold by 7.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 109,403,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $610,474,000 after acquiring an additional 7,658,865 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Yamana Gold by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,360,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $174,992,000 after acquiring an additional 616,049 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Yamana Gold by 16.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,974,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $172,838,000 after buying an additional 4,374,525 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Yamana Gold by 105.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,036,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,191,000 after buying an additional 11,803,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Yamana Gold by 27.0% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,438,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,331,000 after buying an additional 3,277,759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

