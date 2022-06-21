Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Trading Down 5.8%

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO – Get Rating)’s share price fell 5.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.65 and last traded at $5.71. 4,824 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 533,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.06.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DAO. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Youdao from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Youdao from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Youdao presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

Get Youdao alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $728.11 million, a P/E ratio of -5.96 and a beta of -0.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.23.

Youdao ( NYSE:DAO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.33). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Youdao, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Youdao by 953.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 636,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,940,000 after purchasing an additional 575,849 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Youdao by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 2,648,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,047,000 after purchasing an additional 275,238 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Youdao by 367.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 256,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 201,849 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Youdao by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,914,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,596,000 after purchasing an additional 169,598 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Youdao by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 594,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,416,000 after purchasing an additional 164,735 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

About Youdao (NYSE:DAO)

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in the field of content, community, communication, and commerce in China. It operates through three segments: Learning Services, Smart Devices, and Online Marketing Services. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which cover topics and target people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Youdao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Youdao and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.