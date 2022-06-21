Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Given a €35.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Zalando (FRA:ZAL – Get Rating) received a €35.00 ($36.84) target price from Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 35.19% from the company’s current price.

ZAL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays set a €48.00 ($50.53) price target on Zalando in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €77.00 ($81.05) price target on Zalando in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €76.00 ($80.00) price objective on Zalando in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Baader Bank set a €41.00 ($43.16) price objective on Zalando in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($94.74) price objective on Zalando in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

ZAL opened at €25.89 ($27.25) on Tuesday. Zalando has a 12 month low of €36.33 ($38.24) and a 12 month high of €49.86 ($52.48). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €36.51 and its 200-day moving average price is €52.72.

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

